RSVP for Cavity Nesters & Build a Nest Box

press release:Learn how to attract Eastern bluebirds, tree swallows, house wrens, and black-capped chickadees to your yard. Habitat needs, along with nest box size and placement, will be discussed. You will assemble a nest box from a provided kit to take home. Bring a Phillips screwdriver. Class fee includes one child/adult pair. Ages 12 and up with an adult. Instructor: Patrick Ready (Bluebird Restoration Association of WI)

Time: 6:30-8 p.m.

Date: Wednesday, May 8

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 1

Price: $38/$30 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)