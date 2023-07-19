media release: Cayce Osborne in Conversation with Doug Moe

seats are limited, Get Tickets

Livestream: Crowdcast (RSVP)

About the book

Petal Woznewski is content with her quiet, introverted life in New York City: she has her junk food, her movies, and her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Gus. That peace is shattered when her name appears on the dedication page of an anonymously written thriller with a cryptic note: "I know what you did, Petal Woznewski. And now everyone else will too."

As she reads, Petal realizes the story is rooted in a secret she buried thirty years earlier. A secret involving the tragic death of her friend, Megan. A secret that only one other person knows—their old friend, Jenny. Armed with a copy of the book and her own suspicions, Petal returns to her hometown of Madison, Wisconsin. There, she discovers more questions than answers. Jenny has disappeared, and Petal's old high school crush, Ben, doesn't know anything about the book—at least not anything he's telling.

As sinister clues pile up, and the thriller's plot detours dangerously from the facts, Petal has no choice but to confront her past and solve the mystery of who wrote it—before her very real life ends as tragically as the novel.

About the author

Cayce Osborne is a writer and graphic designer from Madison, WI. When not writing, she spends her time hanging out with her husband and two sons, reading library books, walking her dog, subscribing to way too many streaming services, and attempting arts and crafts. Her short fiction has appeared in many literary magazines and anthologies, including Exposition Review, Atlas + Alice Literary Magazine, and Pizza Parties and Poltergeists. I Know What You Did is her debut novel. Learn more at cayceosborne.com.