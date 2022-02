media release: Ripley Green, the first Native-owned CBD shop in Cambridge, is hosting a Valentine's Day taste testing event with CBD seltzers!

Participants will be paired up with samples from three CBD-infused sparkling water brands for a unique taste test. Taste testers will rank their favorites and the CBD water that wins over the most hearts will find a permanent space on the shelf at Ripley Green. https://www.facebook.com/ events/358426916109050