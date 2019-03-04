CBD Workshop

press release: Discussion of the endocannabinoid system and it's relationship to wellness. Science-based information on CBD, how it is produced, the hemp and CBD industry in Wisconsin, the differences and similarities of cannabis and hemp, and a look into future areas of study and opportunity.

Speaker Michelle Kyhn is a licensed grower and processor of hemp in Wisconsin. Co-founders Michelle Kyhn, David Kyhn and Jon Lundgren are transitioning the family farm business in Sauk County from dairy to hemp.

Monday, March 4, 6:30PM-7:30PM, Crossfit Madtown, 2500 N Pleasant View Rd. #101, Middleton

RSVP to mkyhn@tuneupcbd.com

No charge