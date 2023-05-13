C.E. Brown Memorial Event

press release: T he Wisconsin Archeological Society is kicking off their yearlong celebration of their 120th anniversary with an event at Forest Hill Cemetery in Madison, Wisconsin. The day will start with a memorial to C.E. Brown at his gravesite presented by Bob Birmingham (archaeologist, author of Indian Mounds of Wisconsin and Spirits of Earth: The Effigy Mound Landscape of Madison and the Four Lakes, former Wisconsin State Archaeologist). C.E. Brown was one of the influential founding members of the Wisconsin Archaeological Society and was the backbone of the organization until his death in 1946. After the brief memorial, Mr. Birmingham has agreed to give a tour of the monuments in the First Nations portion of Forest Hill Cemetery. If you decide to join the society, (http:// wiarcheologicalsociety.org/ membership ), you could continue the fun by joining other Society members at Hoyt Park Roys Shelter for light appetizers and beverages for conversation and reflection with folks who have similar interests to your own!