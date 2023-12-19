media release: Mennonites, members of a historic peace church, and their allies will peacefully demonstrate in Senator Tammy Baldwin’s office. They will be calling on members of the Senate to support a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

1:00 pm Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 30 W. Mifflin St., 7th floor, Madison

Mennonites across the United States and Canada have been shocked and horrified, first by Hamas’ brutal attacks against Israeli civilians on October 7th, and then by Israel’s continuing attacks on Palestinian civilians, as the death toll climbs into the tens of thousands, including thousands of children. Over the past few weeks, they began to organize into a new movement called Mennonite Action. Hundreds of North American Mennonites have joined planning webinars and started organizing other members of their congregations to take public action demanding that their elected officials call for a ceasefire.

The actions planned for Tuesday will be the new movement’s first public actions.

“Our Palestinian, Jewish, Arab, and Muslim friends and loved ones are demanding a ceasefire even while they are forced to reckon with unspeakable tragedies,” said Nick Martin, Mennonite Action Coordinator. “We believe we have a duty as pacifists and Christians to join public action for peace and justice whenever and wherever we can.”

Mennonite Action is a movement of Mennonites bonded by a common belief that we have a responsibility to use our voices as powerfully as possible for the cause of peace and justice. We are members of an historic peace church who are mobilizing fellow Mennonites and Anabaptists across the United States and Canada to use creative nonviolent actions to demand a ceasefire, end the US and western funded occupation of Palestine, and build for a lasting peace.

www.mennoniteaction.org