media release: T ues. Dec. 19 4:30 pm – 5:30 pm State St. corner of Capitol Square (outside Sen. Tammy Baldwin’s office) Candlelight Vigil Calling for a Permanent Ceasefire! The vigil and speak-out will be followed by a march to Rep. Mark Pocan’s office to deliver thank you cards for his being one of the 60 U.S. lawmakers to call for a ceasefire. For more info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/366585785858063/

Community leaders of faith and/or conscience will share why it is imperative that Senator Baldwin join the over 60 U.S. lawmakers and leaders around the world who are publicly calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

If your group would like to cosponsor, promote, and participate in this community event for a ceasefire, please call Building Unity at 608-630-3633.

Check out other opportunities for supporting a ceasefire at:

https://tinyurl.com/BU-with-Palestine.