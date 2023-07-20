× Expand Ced Ba'etch'

media release: Join us at the Stone Horse Green for our free Summer Fun concert series, featuring Ced B'aetche!' Singer and fingerstyle guitar extraordinaire. Along with original material, his vast repertoire encompasses Hawaiian slack key, Americana “big thumb” guitar, 1920's country blues, '30s-'60s French pop and Parisian waltz.

This event will also free feature Pop-Up Art courtesy of the Middleton Arts Committee.