Cedarburg Strawberry Festival

press release: Thousands and thousands of festgoers descend upon Cedarburg each year for Strawberry Festival, an art-filled weekend brimming with the most luscious summer fruit. Come celebrate Cedarburg’s 35th Annual Strawberry Festival, June 227-28. This free, family-oriented festival is a favorite of many, drawing up to 100,000 people annually to celebrate the strawberry, enjoy live music, browse and purchase original artwork from hundreds of artists, and enjoy some of the most decadent homegrown strawberries in the area.