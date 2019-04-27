Celebrate Madison's Sister Cities

press release: For over thirty years, the city of Madison has been fostering friendships with communities around the world, including Arcatao (El Salvador), Freiburg (Germany), Vilnius (Lithuania), Camagüey (Cuba), Kanifing (The Gambia), Mantova (Italy), Obihiro (Japan), Tepatitlán (Mexico), and Bahir-Dar (Ethiopia). Our 2018 Celebrate event was the first of what we envisioned as a continuing tradition of sharing experiences between Madison and its global sister cities. This years event will highlight Our Sister Cities in the Latin-American World; Arcatao, Camagüey and Tepatitlán.

The evening will include a keynote address by Eduardo Santana-Castellon, wildlife biologist at the University of Guadalajara (doctoral degree from UW-Madison), entertainment by Madison Youth Choirs and Ballet Folklorico de Maria Diaz, photo displays, refreshments, and a buffet dinner featuring Latin American dishes.Our Master of Ceremonies for the event will be Wisconsin State Rep. Chris Taylor. Rep. Taylor was on a delegation to El Salvador in 2018, focused on immigration issues, and spent time in Madison's sister city Arcatao. She represents the 76th assembly district that includes downtown Madison and its near-east side.

Eduardo Santana has worked for 35 years in bird monitoring and conservation in Mexico, USA, Central America and the Caribbean, creating conservation institutions such as the Sierra de Manantlán Biosphere Reserve. He has served on the governing boards of the Society for Conservation Biology, the Association for Tropical Biology and Conservation, and the Cornell Laboratory of Ornithology.

City of Madison Sister City Collaboration Committee

For additional information please contact:

Jon Heinrich, Program Chair - jonfelixheinrich@hotmail.com

Charles James, SCCC Chair - cjjames@wisc.edu

Tickets $40/person ($25 for students)

Send checks to:

Madison - Kanifing Sister City Committee

P.O. Box 70817 - Madison, WI 53707