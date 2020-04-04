ONLINE: Celebrate Poetry

press release: Celebrate poetry with the city of Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez and guests!

  • Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga
  • Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly
  • Former Madison Poet Laureates Fabu, Andrea Musher, and Sarah Sadie Busse
  • Former Milwaukee Poet Laureate Brenda Cárdenas
  • Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Bruce Dethelefsen

The reading will be hosted online. All are welcome to attend.

This event is a partnership between Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Book Festival, and city of Madison Planning.

Spoken Word
608-266-6300
