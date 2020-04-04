ONLINE: Celebrate Poetry
Celebrate poetry with the city of Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez and guests!
- Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga
- Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly
- Former Madison Poet Laureates Fabu, Andrea Musher, and Sarah Sadie Busse
- Former Milwaukee Poet Laureate Brenda Cárdenas
- Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Bruce Dethelefsen
The reading will be hosted online. All are welcome to attend.
This event is a partnership between Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Book Festival, and city of Madison Planning.
Info
Spoken Word