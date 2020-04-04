ONLINE: Celebrate Poetry

press release: Celebrate poetry with the city of Madison Poet Laureate Angela Trudell Vasquez and guests!

Wisconsin Poet Laureate Margaret Rozga

Milwaukee Poet Laureate Dasha Kelly

Former Madison Poet Laureates Fabu, Andrea Musher, and Sarah Sadie Busse

Former Milwaukee Poet Laureate Brenda Cárdenas

Former Wisconsin Poet Laureate Bruce Dethelefsen

The reading will be hosted online. All are welcome to attend.

This event is a partnership between Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Book Festival, and city of Madison Planning.