Celebrate the Season with Fitchburg

media release: Celebrate with the city of Fitchburg at our first “Celebrate the Season” event on Saturday, December 17. We are bringing the celebration to you!

Each location will have arts and crafts provided by the Fitchburg Public Library, drinks and snacks, city information, and an opportunity to visit with Santa!

Santa will visit :

Huegel-Jamestown Park, 5902 Williamsburg Way, from 10:00 a.m. - 10:50 a.m.

City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Doxa Church, 2700 Novation Parkway, from 1:00 p.m. - 1:50 p.m.

Nine Springs Golf & Disc Course, 2201 Traceway Drive, from 2:00 - 3:00 p.m.

Join your friends and neighbors and visit one of the celebration locations for some holiday fun during the day and then take part in the Holiday Lights tour in the evening!