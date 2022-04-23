Celebrate Trans Joy in Community

Olbrich Park 3527 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: The Madison Area Transgender Association, a program of OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center, welcomes you to "Celebrate Trans Joy in Community"!

Planned activities includes: Meet other trans folks, Refreshments, Tie dye, Bingo, Clothing swap, Button-making, Crafts, Contribute to a trans joy banner, And more!

To request accommodations for greater accessibility to this event and/or free bus passes, please contact Mark at markl@lgbtoutreach.org.

Location: Olbrich Park (Parking Lot off Walter St.) 502 Walter St., Madison WI.

In case of Rain Location: Outreach Community Center 2701 International Ln. #101, Madison

https://www.facebook.com/events/996612714324545

