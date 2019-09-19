Celebrating 40 Years

press release: On Thursday, September 19th, the Fitchburg Senior Center will celebrate 40 years with food trucks, beverages, memorabilia, tours, and music by the Red Hot Horn Dawgs. A short presentation from our special guests, Mayor Aaron Richardson, former Mayor Jeannie Sieling and former Senior Center Director, Sue Sheets will begin at 4:30 p.m. The Red Hot Horn Dawgs will begin at 5:00 p.m. with their outside performance; guests are encouraged to bring a chair.

The event will take place at the Senior Center, 5510 Lacy Road, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

The public is invited to be part of the celebration. During the event, attendees will have an opportunity to talk with staff and learn more about the important role the Senior Center plays in our community. Come unlock the keys to aging with the Fitchburg Senior Center.

For more information about the event, contact Senior Center Director, Jill McHone at (608) 270-4291.