ONLINE: Celebrating the Centennial of Women's Suffrage

press release: This week marks the 100th anniversary of U.S. ratification of the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote. While women have fought long and hard for the right to vote and hold office, progress is still slow and uneven, both in terms of percentage of women serving in elected office and how women are perceived by voters as viable, relevant candidates.

This week’s “Two Bald Guys” welcomes two former political leaders who will discuss how the 19th amendment transformed America and Wisconsin, why the suffrage movement matters to us today and what remains to ensure women not only have equal rights, but are treated equitably. Our guests will be:

Rebecca Kleefisch, former WI lieutenant governor, former executive director of Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission

former WI lieutenant governor, former executive director of Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission Barbara Lawton, first woman elected as WI lieutenant governor, member of Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission

first woman elected as WI lieutenant governor, member of Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission Julie Bunczak, WIPPS program manager, coordinator for virtual Women's Suffrage Series, launch September 22

What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.