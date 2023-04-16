Celebrating the Life of Jen Ruh

media release: Come join us in celebrating the life of our dear friend, Jen Ruh, being held at the Red Rooster, Sunday, April 16th from noon-3:45. The day will feature live music from Madison artists, including an open jam. We are pulling together items for a Silent Auction, to benefit her children and final funeral costs, and will hold a 50/50 raffle. This will be a day of remembering, sharing, and celebrating this beautiful woman who touched so many hearts. We hope to see you.