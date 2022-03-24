media release: Thurs. March 24 4:00 – 6:00 pm Outside the Social Justice Center (1202 Williamson St.) Celebration of Life and Renewal! Join us to mark the life of the wonderful Edgar Cahn who left this world in late January. We also celebrate our parent organizations, Madison HOURs and the Dane County TimeBank, both of whom have also passed on and left new efforts in their wake. We'll reflect on where we've been, people and projects that have lived and passed on, and how they live on in new ways. Reflection, rebirth, regeneration, renewal for Spring. And also party together - with food, drinks, art, and fun. Invite old friends, meet new ones, that's what it's all about! Hosted by the Madison Mutual Aid Network (MAN) Co-op . More info, visit: https://madisonman.coop/mass- contact/archive/22