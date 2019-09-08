Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman

press release: Gary Alderman (June 11, 1943 - June 21, 2019) was a pillar of the Madison jazz community. Best known as the host of “Journeys into Jazz” on WORT FM for almost four decades, Gary was a master archivist, collector, and dealer of jazz media and artwork. He was also a husband, father, colleague and dear friend to a great many Madisonians. Gary's friends and family are throwing a party to celebrate his life to be held at The Brink Lounge on Sunday, September 8, at 5pm. The event will begin with a performance by the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio followed by a free-form jam session interspersed with remembrances of Gary. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and all are welcome to offer remembrances as time permits. Food will be provided.