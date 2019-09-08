Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman

Google Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Gary Alderman (June 11, 1943 - June 21, 2019) was a pillar of the Madison jazz community. Best known as the host of “Journeys into Jazz” on WORT FM for almost four decades, Gary was a master archivist, collector, and dealer of jazz media and artwork. He was also a husband, father, colleague and dear friend to a great many Madisonians. Gary's friends and family are throwing a party to celebrate his life to be held at The Brink Lounge on Sunday, September 8, at 5pm. The event will begin with a performance by the Mike Cammilleri Organ Trio followed by a free-form jam session interspersed with remembrances of Gary. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments and all are welcome to offer remembrances as time permits. Food will be provided.

Info

Brink Lounge 701 E. Washington Ave., Suite 105, Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-661-8599
Google Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00 iCalendar - Celebration of the Life of Gary Alderman - 2019-09-08 17:00:00