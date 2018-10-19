press release: Friday 7:30pm, Saturday 5 & 8pm, Sunday 2:30pm

Get your Tickets Now for Celebrations!

We kick off our season with Martha Graham’s uplifting masterwork Celebration. First premiered in 1934, to world acclaim, it is joyousness heightened by its minimalism. This signature piece is paired with Jacqulyn Buglisi’s hauntingly beautiful Sospiri, performed by NYC-based guest artists Virginie Mécène, Kevin Predmore. Kanopy’s Artistic Directors Lisa Thurrell and Robert E. Cleary join “Celebrations!” with darker muses in their original creations Miserere (have mercy), and Fear is the Enemy.

October 19-21,2018

Pre-Show Talk Opening Night : Friday, October 19 7:00-7:30pm, Promenade Hall, Overture Center. Show ticket or ticket stub to Celebrations for admittance. Meet the artists.

Tickets: www.overturecenter.org , 608.258.4141

Ticket Prices: $29/general, $22/students, $14/children, youth