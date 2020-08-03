RSVP for Cell Phone Flower and Garden Photography for Teens: Composition

press release: Cell phones are a great way to start in photography. In this class, you will learn how to take better composed photographs using your cell phone and work around some of the limitations that go with cell phones. We will cover various shooting situations in the outdoor gardens, basic composition rules, how to get better photos, and how to stabilize your phone. We will also cover a few editing concepts to enhance your photos. This class is mainly for cell phone users, but if your teen shoots with a DSLR, Mirrorless, or other camera they are welcome to attend. Note: This is not a class to teach you how to use your cell phone camera; please know what options your phone has and have enough free space to shoot a lot of photos during class

Thursday, August 13, 12-3 p.m; RSVP Deadline: Registration deadline: August 3

Price: $40/$32 member