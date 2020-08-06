ONLINE: Central Business Improvement District Annual Meeting

press release: VIRTUAL Annual Meeting: Save the date! Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Noon

Due to the Covid -19 pandemic the Annual Meeting for Madison's Central Business Improvement District will be held virtually. All property and business owners within Madison's Central BID are invited to attend.

To Register Click Here: https://bit.ly/2020BIDRegister

This is a Zoom meeting and for security reasons, you will be required to log in. We will present an overview of BID work and programs from July 2019 to today, with a special focus on the immediate Downtown recovery efforts and the long-term plans.

We'll present info on: Covid-19 Social & Economic Recovery Marketing; Ambassadors, Plantings & Environment; Budget & Funding; Retail Planning; Safety & Construction; Events & Programs; Economic Development; Madison Night Market and more…

Most importantly, we want to hear your feedback, priorities, and ideas. Your input will help the BID Board set goals and priorities for the next 4 years of the BID District Renewal and 2021 Operating Plan.

Review our website before you come. Visitdowntownmadison.com

This is YOUR District, and we look forward to your input.

Questions?

Contact Executive Director Tiffany Kenney at (608) 512-1340 or email tkenney@ visitdowntownmadison.com

If you need an interpreter, material in alternate formats or other accommodations to access this service, activity or program, please contact the BID office at 608-512-1340 or tkenney@ visitdowntownmadison.com at least three business days in advance so that arrangements can be made.