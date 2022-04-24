Central Midwest Ballet Academy
Mount Olive Lutheran Church 110 N. Whitney Way, Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Join us for a FREE community performance as a guest at Mount Olive Lutheran Church's Music Concert Series!
Featuring Central Midwest Ballet Academy dancers performing new works by local choreographers as well as traditional classical ballet work. This family-friendly event is open to anyone who would like to come enjoy an afternoon of ballet and music.
Info
Dancing