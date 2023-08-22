8/22-27, Fairgrounds Park, Marshfield. Grandstand: The Dweebs, 8/22; .38 Special, 8/23; Hairball, 8/24; Scotty McCreery, 8/25; Bull Riding, 8/26; Demo derby, 8/27.

media release: There’s no better way to send off summer than spending a week at the Central Wisconsin State Fair, August 22-27, 2023 at Marshfield Fairgrounds Park – Where Traditions Are Treasured & Memories Are Made! Bring the whole family out to see 4-H and open class exhibits, free grandstand entertainment with gate admission, midway carnival rides and games, commercial exhibits and special programs, fair food, and beer gardens. Rock out in the grandstand to the sound stylings of up-and-coming artists and classic favorites. Visit centralwisconsinstatefair.com for the complete schedule of activities and entertainment.

