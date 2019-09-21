SOLD OUT: Centro Hispano Annual Celebration

press release:30TH ANNUAL CELEBRATION GALA: ​ESPERANZA

Saturday, September 21, Park Hotel Madison,22 South Carroll St.

For 30 years, Centro Hispano of Dane County has hosted this important annual event to bring together the Latino community and its supporters. The 2019 Centro Hispano Award Gala is called Esparanza: The Road Towards Equity. Join Centro Hispano in celebrating those who are making a difference in this community, fighting for equality for all.

EVENT IS SOLD OUT

Please contact Nina nina@micentro.org (608) 442-4026 to have your name added to waitlist.