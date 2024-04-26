Centro Hispano Grand Opening

media release: Centro Hispano is thrilled to announce the grand opening of our new building on Friday, April 26. The ribbon cutting will take place on April 26 at 10:30 with ongoing activities filled with joy and laughter until 2 pm. Yes, it is finally happening! The grand opening showcases continuous strength, support from allies, and a commitment to equity and community empowerment.

2403 Cypress Way.

Centro is excited to open the doors of its new building and welcome the community to a space that reflects our values and aspirations. This grand opening signifies a physical expansion and a deeper commitment to serving and uplifting the community, providing a home where hopes and dreams can live.

The grand opening event on April 26th at 10:30 am will mark a new chapter for Centro Hispano and provide momentum for the community. It will be a celebration full of music, artistic performances, food vendors, and meaningful moments, creating an atmosphere of joy and unity.