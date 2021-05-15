RSVP for Centro Hispano Strategic Update

press release: The Strategic Update at Centro Hispano of Dane County (Centro) has been a tradition for almost ten years. In past years, this by invitation only event brought together a group made up of staff, board, stakeholders, and partners annually for a close conversation and high level update about the agency.

In 2020, the event was moved online to preserve the safety of staff and community during the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, Centro has decided to hold the event online again to preserve the safety of the community. And, for the first time in its history, the event will be open to the public.

The decision to open the event to the public stemmed from the fact that Centro’s staff and leadership wanted to make sure the event is inclusive and accessible to anyone who wants to be part of Centro, and its future.

"This past year has been so challenging, and we miss everyone so much. Part of the beauty of Centro is the opportunity to be able to grow every day with the community. We want everyone to have a voice in the future of our organization" explains Karen Menendez Coller, Centro’s Executive Director.

Registration is required, and people are encouraged to register early to guarantee their spot to attend. To register for Centro’s Annual Strategic Update, which will be held on Thursday May 20, from 9am to 10am online, please visit the event website page and complete the registration form by May 15.