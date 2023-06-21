CEOPhantom, The Blighted Ones, Home by Nine, Isaac Arms, Neosha, Rare, Kelly Hepper, Just for Fun

media release: Join us for Make Music Madison, the city's annual celebration of music on the longest day of the year! Experience the magic as we unite with over 1,000 cities worldwide for Make Music Day.

Mark your calendars for for an incredible lineup of talented musicians hosted by The Wisco Social Club on June 21st from 12:45 PM to 9 PM.

“Daytime Jams” Lineup:

12:45PM - Just For Fun: three electric bassoons, a tuba and drum set

2:30PM - Kelly Hepper: a composer and healing artist

4:00PM - Rare: hardcore against the grain hip-hop

4:25PM - Neosha: a hip-hop/R&B artist

“After Hours” Lineup:

5:00PM - Isaac Arms: acoustic shoegaze emo indie folkpunk

6:00PM - Home By Nine: Five-piece rock band with classic covers and originals

7:00PM - The Blighted Ones: a doom pop rock band

8:00PM - CEOPhantom: hip-hop

Free parking and no cover charge! RSVP now at wiscosocial.club/events to secure your spot. Let's make unforgettable music memories together!