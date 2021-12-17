César Salaz y su Orquesta, DJ Andy Mix

`

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: MAS Union Entertainment & Andy Entertainment present:

CESAR SALAZ Y SU ORQUESTA - HOMENAJE AL MAESTRO JAIRO VARELA at Majestic Theare

*Plus special guest DJ Andy Mix directly from Chicago will get the party started!

First Floor Reserved Tables $50

Opera Boxes & Mezzanine $40

Seated GA Balcony $35

First Floor Standing GA $30

Info

Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music
608-255-0901
Google Calendar - César Salaz y su Orquesta, DJ Andy Mix - 2021-12-17 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - César Salaz y su Orquesta, DJ Andy Mix - 2021-12-17 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - César Salaz y su Orquesta, DJ Andy Mix - 2021-12-17 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - César Salaz y su Orquesta, DJ Andy Mix - 2021-12-17 21:00:00 ical