media release: PILE OF CATS THEATRE COMPANY presents CHAI ANXIETY at Brink Lounge and Crucible May 12-22.

Pile of Cats, a fringe theater company born of the trials and triumphs of the accomplished Left of Left Center, produced two shows in 2021 and now returns with another collection of contemporary comic shorts. Why do we call it fringe theater? We rehearse and perform in not your typical places on unexpected nights, while taking a few-frills approach to production design. The emphasis is on the actors and the stories they’re telling, making for an intimate and impactful live art experience.

Written by founder Ned O’Reilly with additional scenes by Taylor Cherry, and directed by Erskine Dahl, the scenes examine issues of the high-stress and high-reward 2020s, always with an eye to amuse and engage. Featuring squabbling couples who may or may not be opening their relationships, employees navigating work-at-home isolation, a backyard séance, and even demons at an otherworldly communications center belly-laughing at every day human misery, CHAI ANXIETY touches things we’ve all been and still are going through. The show is intended for adult audiences, examining personal and workplace identity, sex and its related choices, and the insidiousness of social media, but no violence. All material is LGBTQ friendly with a tendency to turn hilarious.

CHAI ANXIETY will be performed Thursday May 12 and Sunday May 15 at Brink Lounge on the near east side and Saturday May 21 and Sunday May 22 at Crucible, on the farther east side of Madison. All shows begin at 7:00 pm with doors open at 6:30. Both venues feature a full bar while Brink Lounge also offers a limited food menu. All shows will be presented night club style with table seating.

There is a $15 suggested contribution at the door, and reservations get you preferred seating. Reservations can be made by emailing pileofcats9@gmail.com. Proof of vaccination is required.

The cast of Madison area theater veterans, as well as some newcomers getting back to it, includes Britton Rea, Jesse Harrison, Noah Abrahamson, Mallory Lewis, Aiya Islam, Sydney Reed, Jason Rea, QJ Dougall, Tom Amacher, Rain Lochner, Brent Freeman, Robyn Norton, Seth Mulhall, Joe Harrison, and Taylor Cherry. The stage manager is Jason Summerlott.