The Chainsmokers, 5 Seconds of Summer, Lennon Stella

The Chainsmokers

press release: Door Time 6:00 pm| Show: 7:00pm

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.com, Alliant Energy Center Box Office

or by phone at (800) 745-3000. $39.50 | $59.50 | $79.50 | $99.50 (Plus applicable fees)

Grammy Award-winning artist/producer duo The Chainsmokers have announced their massive “WORLD WAR JOY” North American headline arena tour for fall. Multi-platinum band 5 Seconds of Summer, who is featured on The Chainsmokers’ latest single “Who Do You Love,” will be joining all dates along with rising pop star Lennon Stella, who is opening the show. The 41-city tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off on September 25 in Cincinnati, and make stops in major cities across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping in Vancouver, British Columbia, on December 6.

The Chainsmokers will offer VIP packages for each show with options that include premium seating, an invitation to The Chainsmokers’ soundcheck, a Q&A session with Alex and Drew immediately following soundcheck, specially designed merchandise and more. Fans can visit www.VIPNation.com for more information.

GRAMMY winning duo The Chainsmokers have developed some of the biggest breakthrough songs over the last two years including Multi-Platinum certified hits “Roses,” featuring Rozes, “Don’t Let Me Down” featuring Daya and “Closer,” featuring Halsey, which went on to become the longest running #1 single of 2016 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The group’s debut album, Memories…Do Not Open, has been certified Platinum. The album debuted at #1 in the U.S. on the Billboard 200 chart and produced Multi-Platinum certified smash hits “Paris” and “Something Just Like This” featuring Coldplay. Released late last year, the duo’s building album Sick Boy has generated over 1 Billion worldwide streams to date and features hit single “This Feeling” featuring Kelsea Ballerini. Alex and Drew will continue releasing music and touring across the globe throughout 2019 and beyond.

About 5 Seconds of Summer:

Hailed as the “biggest new rock act in the world” by Rolling Stone, 5 Seconds of Summer (5SOS) is now the only band (not vocal group) in chart history to have its first three full-length studio albums enter the chart at No. 1. The band’s third album, Youngblood and its title track are a smash hit, with cumulative worldwide streams approaching 2 billion. “Youngblood” hit No. 1 on Apple Music’s biggest pop playlist, “Today’s Hits,” and Spotify’s “Today’s Top Hits” playlist, remaining on the latter for 20 consecutive weeks. “Youngblood” also held the No. 1 spot at Top 40 Pop radio for five weeks. Combined sales of 5SOS’s self-titled debut album and 2015’s Sounds Good Feels Good now exceed six million units worldwide. Sounds Good Feels Good charted at No. 1 in 12 countries, including the U.S., the U.K., and Australia. “She’s Kinda Hot topped the iTunes charts in 44 countries. 5SOS – comprising Luke Hemmings (vocals/guitar), Michael Clifford (vocals/guitar), Calum Hood (vocals/bass) and Ashton Irwin (vocals/drums) – have won an American Music Award, a People’s Choice Award, an iHeartRadio Music Award, five MTV European Music Awards, two ARIA Awards and an MTV Video Music Award.

About Lennon Stella:

The 19 year-old Ontario, Canada native Lennon Stella first gained national attention in 2012 when her and sister Maisy’s cover of Robyn’s “Call your Girlfriend” went viral (their YouTube channel has over 100 million views and nearly 800,000 subscribers.) That same year, Lennon landed her starring role in the hit television show Nashville as Maddie Conrad. 2018 was an exciting year for Lennon as she signed her first label deal with RECORDS LLC. / Columbia Records. She released her debut solo EP Love, me in November, which debuted in the top 5 of Billboard’s Heatseekers Album Chart. Lennon has been featured in various year end lists and was named one of Refinery29’s ‘Young Celebrities to Watch in 2019.’