ONLINE: 21 Day Connect With Us Chakra Connection

media release: Join Healing Touch practitioners in a 90 minute mind-body-spirit experience on the first three Sundays in November. This virtual event will start at 10:00am and end at 11:30 am CST.

You will be:

Guided through an opening meditation

Introduced to the basics of Healing Touch

Guided through a self-care Healing Touch technique, the Chakra Connection

Given an opportunity to ask questions and connect with each other

We will set the stage for the next 21 days by explaining the process of doing the Chakra Connection with a daily email for support. Watch and listen to the video/recording of the Chakra Connection, noting benefits observed as you practice.

If you would like to Connect With Us then please register here. Once you are registered Mary Pat will send you a link.