On Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31 we’ll introduce ChamberFest, a fun two day event including a Folk Inspired Classical Chamber Music Concert followed on Saturday at noon.Followed by an open Mic for Folk musicians. At 12 noon and 1 pm on Sunday we’ll offer two children’s concerts featuring the Chamber Orchestra and a live storyteller. All events will be held on our back deck, and inside if it rains. The concerts are free with a suggested donation of $10 - $20.