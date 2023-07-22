media release: Champ Jaxon is a twelve year-old aspiring blues-rock musician based out of Southwest Florida. Champ was born in New Bedford, Massachusetts in 2010 and his family relocated back to Florida in 2013 when he was three years old.

Champ has performed over 100 gigs with The Champ Jaxon Band in nine different states. He first performed on Music Row in Nashville when he was just ten years old and Beale Street in Memphis a year later.

Tickets $15 Presale & $20 at the door