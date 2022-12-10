media release: Champagne Drip, the newest musical incarnation of Los Angeles-based producer Sam Pool, was born out of a philosophy that innovation springs from inspiration. Pool had carved out a unique place for himself in the bass music community; performing under the moniker of SPL for over 10 years and releasing drum & bass, dubstep, and trap-oriented music on respected labels such as Barcode, Tech Itch, Evol Intent, Sub Human, Rottun Recordings, and SMOG.