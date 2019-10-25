Champagne Drip, Luzcid

press release: Sam Pool, known as Champagne Drip, is an electronic music producer based in Los Angeles, California. He calls his unique brand of bass-centric music “Drip Hop.” Pool produced drum and bass music under the name SPL to success. Feeling like he pushed SPL to its boundaries and wanting to create a newer bass sound, Pool started creating music secretly under the name Champagne Drip so he would not get compared to his older music. Initially, he started releasing remixes such as Bassnectar’s “You and Me” and Zeds Dead & Diplo’s “Blame.”

Luzcid’s music is a sonic odyssey: a series of auditory adventures in which the particpants completely escape time and space. He hopes music can become a platform in which the peoples of the world can reconnect and begin to restore our home to a place in which we all enjoy living together. Luzcid has shown that he is one of those artists you need to experience live to get the full picture.