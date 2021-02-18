ONLINE: Chandra Crane

press release: Upper House hosts Chandra Crane and the launch of her book: Mixed Blessing: Embracing the Fullness of Your Multiethnic Identity. Crane will share her personal and professional experience, stories, and the questions people of mixed heritage contend with, followed by a multiethnic community panel.

Chandra Crane understands first-hand the complexity of multiethnic existence. In her first book, Mixed Blessing: Embracing the Fullness of Your Multiethnic Identity (InterVarsity Press, 2020), she brings the multiethnic experience into clearer focus. Upper House’s Rebecca Cooks will be interviewing Chandra about the experience of “mixed folks” and their journeys to find validity and company in their often ambiguous, beautiful lives. Together, Chandra and Rebecca will delve into the stories and questions that people of mixed heritage contend with. They will also explore the ways God’s character and presence are revealed through our unique ethnic arrays. Their conversation will be followed by a multiethnic community panel to breathe life and honesty into the mixed experience.

Chandra Crane (B.S. Education, M.A. Ministry) is the Multiethnic Initiatives Mixed Ministry Coordinator with InterVarsity Christian Fellowship/USA. Growing up in a multiethnic/multicultural family in the Southwest and now happily transplanted to the Deep South, Chandra is passionate about diversity and family. She has written for Dordt University’s In All Things, The Witness: A Black Christian Collective, InterVarsity’s The Well, Inheritance magazine, and the Asian American Christian Collaborative’s Reclaim magazine. Married to Kennan and the mother of two spunky daughters, Chandra is a member of the multiethnic Redeemer Church in Jackson, Mississippi. She is a fan of hot tea, crossword puzzles, Converse shoes, and science fiction—and an expert at defying stereotypes.