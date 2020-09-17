ONLINE: Community Change-Maker Awards

press release: On September 17, Community Shares of Wisconsin will celebrate the work of three community leaders who are working to build a better community for all.

The virtual celebration will begin online at 5:00 p.m. and will include stories and highlights of award winners and the volunteers, advocates and Madison-based nonprofit organizations that have overcome challenges during the COVID crisis to work for social and environmental justice.

Community Shares of Wisconsin nonprofit groups nominated the following awardees:

Mark Richardson , nominated by Sustain Dane – Winner of the Liesl Blockstein Community Leadership Award

, nominated by – Winner of the Dee Sweet , nominated by Wisconsin Conservation Voices – Winner of the Linda Sundberg Civil Rights Defender Award

, nominated by – Winner of the Marcia Caton Campbell, nominated by Rooted – Winner of the Sally Sunde Family Advocate Award

Tickets purchased in support of this event helps Community Shares award three nonprofits $1,000 each. Nonprofits are chosen by Change-Maker Award winners to further the inspiring and critical work they do in our community.

“Community Shares of Wisconsin and its member nonprofits have a long history in facing systemic injustices and working to correct the ways people are harmed by racism and inequality,” said CSW Executive Director, Cheri Dubiel. “These Community Change-Makers inspire all of us to think about the big picture and work every day to make our community a place where we can ensure food and housing security, clean air and water, and the freedom to live our fullest lives.”

We will also honor 24 Backyard Hero Award Winners for their volunteer work at Community Shares’ member nonprofits. Learn more about them.

The event is presented by UW Credit Union. Tickets are a suggested donation of $45 and proceeds support the work of Community Shares of Wisconsin and its members.

For more information, sponsorship, and tickets visit: https://2020-community- change-maker-awards. eventbrite.com or call 608-256-1066.