ONLINE: Change Powered By People: Mobilizing for What's Next

media release: Voters turned out in record numbers to have our voices heard. Now, it's on all of us to demand that every vote is counted, because everyone counts. Social change has always been powered by people -- and it’s going to take all of us prepared, connected, and giving it everything we’ve got to meet this moment.

Join Sierra Club on Thursday at 3:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm EST for a mass livestreamed call hosted by Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune to hear from the national staff leading our work to defeat Donald Trump and defend democracy. RSVP now and we’ll send you the link.

