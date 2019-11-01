Charitable Giving After Tax Reform

press release: Whether you itemize or not, charitable giving to causes you believe in can help your tax picture.

The 2017 federal tax reform changes to the standard deduction and itemized deductions may affect your ability to obtain an income tax benefit from charitable giving. Planning is important to maximize your tax implication. Groundswell Conservancy along with Jamie Droessler of SVA Financial Group invite you to learn:

• Ways to maximize the Qualified Charitable Distribution from an IRA;

• What is a Donor Advised Fund;

• How to Gift Stocks and more!

There will be plenty of time to ask questions.

Complimentary coffee, tea, pastries and fruit will be served. This roundtable is free and open to the public.