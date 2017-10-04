press release: On October 4 we’ll celebrate the profound life and musical career of Charles Bradley through a special screening of the documentary – Charles Bradley: Soul of America. The film explores Charles’ remarkable journey through abandonment, homelessness and tragedy to critically acclaimed recordings with the masters of modern soul Daptone and Dunham Records. We welcome all those touched by the music of the one and only screaming eagle.

Tickets are $5 with all proceeds benefiting the All-Stars Project and Music Unites.