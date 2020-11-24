ONLINE: Charles McCarthy’s The Wisconsin Idea: Past, Present, and Future

press release: "FORWARD: The Wisconsin Idea, Past & Present" is a free, public lecture series is open to all. The Wisconsin Idea is that the boundaries of the University are the boundaries of the state. This fall's lecture series will be conducted online. To join the public lectures, please register in advance by emailing Chad Alan Goldberg at cagoldberg@wisc.edu. Lectures will be recorded and posted afterward on our website.

Revisiting Charles McCarthy’s Wisconsin Idea

Nov 24: Jeff Snowbarger and Ross Tangedal (Department of English, UW–Stevens Point), “Charles McCarthy’s The Wisconsin Idea: Past, Present, and Future”