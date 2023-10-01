× Expand David E. Jackson Charlie Berens

media release: Charlie Berens is an Emmy-winning journalist, comedian, host, and creator of the Manitowoc Minute. The Wisconsin native has been featured on Fox, CBS, Funny or Die, TBS Digital, Variety, MTV News, and more. He returns to the Mineral Point Opera House on Sunday, October 1 for TWO shows at 6:00 PM and 8:15 PM. Tickets range from $40 to $75 plus Eventbrite fees and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets starting July 10 at 8:00 am and the general public on July 24 at 8:00 am.

Charlie began his career working for MTV News’ Choose or Lose. After that, he worked in front and behind the camera for emerging YouTube news channels. In 2012, Tribune Media tapped Charlie to host the comedic news show Nightcap. In 2013 he won an Emmy for “The Cost of Water” while reporting for KDAF.

In 2017, Charlie began hosting his weekly comedic online news show, the Manitowoc Minute. Since then, Charlie’s been creating Midwest-focused sketch comedy videos on his social media platforms. He’s also traveled the country with three sold-out stand-up comedy tours.

In 2020, Charlie paired up with Horseshoes & Hand Grenades alum Adam Greul to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed. The album, which is a mixture of bluegrass, country, and Charlie’s comedy, hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart and #6 on the Bluegrass Comedy chart.

Charlie’s first book, The Midwest Survival Guide, was released in November of 2021 by William Morrow/Harper Collins and immediately became a New York Times Best Seller! Charlie is currently on his third stand-up tour in support of the book’s release. His Midwest Survival Guide Tour sold over 150,000 tickets!

Charlie hosts the Cripescast podcast where he interviews musicians, artists, comedians, creators, and more to talk about their stories and connections to the Midwest. Guests have included Jeff Foxworthy, Nate Bargatze, and Roy Wood, Jr.

He launches his Good Old Fashioned Tour this September!