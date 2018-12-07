press release: The Wisconsin Union Theater welcomes Manitowoc Minute’s Charlie Berens on Friday, 12/07/18 at 7:30 pm in Shannon Hall. Tickets will be available on Thursday, 10/4, at 10 am. Prices for the event are as follows: General public are $30, Union Members and Non-UW Students are $27, and UW-Madison Students are $15. A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages are available for $45. They include seating in the first three rows and a post-show meet & greet with Charlie Berens. Tickets may be bought online, by phone at 608-265-ARTS (2787) or in person, see locations and hours here.

Born and raised in Milwaukee, UW-Madison graduate Charlie Berens has gone on to become a comedian, host, actor, and Emmy-winning journalist. His unique blend of journalism and comedy has led him through media accomplishments including creating content for Funny or Die, TBS Digital and Fox Sports 1, and hosting shows for Fox, CBS Sports Network and Variety. He’s best known as creator and star of the viral Manitowoc Minute video series, a weekly show covering everything from national news to Wisconsin news to “used bubblers for sale on Kenosha’s Craigslist.” The Manitowoc Minute has grown into an hour-long variety show that sells out venues, often within a matter of minutes. This is a new show which he created recently.

The event is presented by the Wisconsin Union Theater’s Performing Arts Committee and High Gear Promotions.