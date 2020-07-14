ONLINE: Charly Rowe, Jules Iolyn, Margo Tiedt, Jennifer Hedstrom

press release: Fierce Females: July Edition

Facebook Livestream | 7 - 9 pm

Donations accepted through Communication PayPal during the stream. All donations will be divided between all the performers.

Fierce Females is a unique and intimate show that puts the focus on the music and the musicians. Please join us for an in-the-round style night of storytelling and songs. Each performer will discuss songwriting and/or performance stories with each song during the evening.

Featuring Jennifer Hedstrom and Charly Rowe, each with unique and powerful piano/vocalist songs. Margo Teidt and Jules Iolyn will perform soulful guitar/vocalist songs that are both personal and meaningful.