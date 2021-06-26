Chasing Denver

press release: WBC returned to full capacity along with Dane County on June 2. Our staff members that are fully vaccinated have the option to go without a mask as do our guests now. We look forward to seeing your smiles.​

We do, however, have a few rules for this summer.....

1 - If you're interested in having a gathering of more than 15 people - you'll need to check in to make sure we can accommodate your gathering. Email us at Jen@Wisconsinbrewingcompany.com to verify your dates!

​2 - We do not have a kitchen at the brewery so we do allow you to order in food to enjoy with your beer while you're here. However, we are NO LONGER ALLOWING HOMEMADE CARRY IN FOOD ITEMS TO BE SHARED WITH YOUR PARTIES and we ask that you're courteous and clean up after yourselves. We encourage you to order in from one of our local restaurants!

​3 - Both of the bars have designated lines to order your beer. Please respect these lines, do not approach the bar unless in the order line.

​4 - HAVE FUN! Be safe, respect each other and let's enjoy our 2021 summer season, we're in this together!