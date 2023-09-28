× Expand courtesy Chastity Washington A close up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

7:30 pm on 9/28 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 9/29-30, Comedy on State. $20-$5.

media release: Chastity Washington’s career spans more than twenty-five years. It has taken her to colleges and clubs across the country. She is an NBC Diversity finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET, at the Just for Laughs Festival and Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Recently, Chastity is a regular at the Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know, and a headliner at Zanies Chicago. She has opened for Tommy Davidson, David Mann, Charlie Berens and Roy Wood Jr.