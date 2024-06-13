Chastity Washington, Justin Frisque, Elijah Holbrook, Lisa Quam

media release: Join Quamedy productions for an unforgettable night of laughter and entertainment at the spectacular Gamma Ray Bar in downtown Madison! Headlining this epic evening is the one and only Chastity Washington! With an illustrious career spanning nearly three decades, Chastity has captivated audiences nationwide, from college campuses to renowned comedy clubs, and has shined on television and at top-tier comedy festivals. A staple at the Laugh Factory Chicago and Comedians You Should Know, Chastity has shared the stage with comedy legends like Tommy Davidson, Sommore, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr.

Her first stand-up special, Live at Dandy, is now streaming on Amazon Prime, Tubi, and YouTube Movies, showcasing her comedic brilliance to a global audience.

But that's not all! The evening will be expertly hosted by the charismatic Lisa Quam, and will feature the incredible talents of Justin Frisque and Elijah Holbrook, who are sure to keep you in stitches.

Don’t miss your chance to be in the audience for the first comedy show at Gamma Ray Bar!

Buy tickets here: https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/66466636/chastity-washington-madison-gamma-ray-bar