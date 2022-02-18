Chastity Washington, Mo B, James Bailey, Craig Smith
Harmony Bar 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Erin Kekervis
Chastity Washington
media release: Killer lineup for February's Comedy Night at Harmony Bar! Join us Friday, February 18 at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.
Doors open at 7pm
$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite
Tickets $7 at the door
Show starts at 8pm with:
Craig Smith as your host
Featuring
Mo B
James Bailey
and your headliner: Chastity Washington