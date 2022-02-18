Chastity Washington, Mo B, James Bailey, Craig Smith

× Expand Erin Kekervis Chastity Washington

media release: Killer lineup for February's Comedy Night at Harmony Bar! Join us Friday, February 18 at one of Madison's greatest independent venues for a night of laughs! We have yet another killer night set up for you with some great comics from Madison and Chicago set up by Craig Smith and Glenn Widdicombe.

Doors open at 7pm

$5 Presale tickets on Eventbrite

Tickets $7 at the door

Show starts at 8pm with:

Craig Smith as your host

Featuring

Mo B

James Bailey

and your headliner: Chastity Washington