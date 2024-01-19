media release: MIDWEST ENGINE SERVICE & HAMMERS AUTO SERVICE SHOP PRESENT 96.3 STAR COUNTRY'S CLASS OF 2024

Chayce Beckham * Hailey Whitters * Josh Ross

Catie Offerman * Chase Matthew

The show where you get to see the future country stars of tomorrow… today! Previous performers include Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Sam Hunt, Jordan Davis and more. All artists will be together on one stage for this one-of-a-kind, acoustic event.

Tickets: $30.00 Advance/$35.00 Day Of Show. Gold Circle $45.00 Advance/$50.00 Day Of Show (Gold Circle tickets include Early Entry, Preferred Seating, and a Commemorative Event Poster). Platinum Star Country VIP Experience: $60.00 Advance (The Platinum Star Country VIP Experience includes Early Entry, Preferred Seating, Commemorative Event Poster, and Meet & Greet with all the Artists After the Show).

There are a limited number of Platinum Star Country VIP Experience tickets and Gold Circle tickets and they are available only by phone at (608) 241-8633 or online