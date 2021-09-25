Checkout Veterinary Clinic Grand Opening

× Expand Marty Greer Checkout Veterinary Clinic veterinarian Marty Greer.

media release: Visiting the vet is not usually thought of as an easy, fun adventure. It can be stressful maneuvering anxious pets to clinics where anxious pets and owners are waiting in the lobby.

Those anxiety-ridden memories may even lead to putting off future vet visits as long as possible.

Now, after seven years of research, design and development, the Checkout Veterinary Clinic Drive-Thru Wellness Clinic in Sun Prairie (across from Woodman’s) is open to people and pets who are relishing a new vet clinic experience - easy-in, easy-out, and a welcome change characterized by low anxiety.

“For as long as I’ve been a veterinarian, I’ve seen dogs and cats become anxious when they come in close contact with other animals or wait in a clinic’s closed rooms. There’s no doubt about it, these are trying times, psychologically, for many animals,” said Marty Greer, DVM, JD, director of administrative services and certified Fear Free behavior health veterinarian.

If this drive-thru wellness clinic reminds you of pulling into a car wash bay, this new format for animal healthcare is not far removed.

Darlene Fairchild, operations manager at Checkout Veterinary, and Columbus resident, explained, “The drive-up is easy to access—our clients tell us they appreciate being able to drive directly into a private bay which is entirely enclosed for safety. Their cat or dog or a carload of pets is allowed to access the bay without confrontation from other pets. You can stay in your car or watch the exam through large glass windows or walk a few feet into the exam area.”

The concept of driving into the bay area and not needing to walk through rain or slip on ice with a wiggly pet or pulled through the parking lot by an anxious dog, was the brainchild of Greer and her husband and fellow veterinarian, Dr. Dan Griffiths.

The concept for the Prairie Lakes clinic is patented. “It is the only wellness veterinary clinic of its type in the country,” Greer noted. (checkoutvet.com)

“We built this clinic recognizing that we had an opportunity to do more about decreasing anxiety on site such as using gentle handling techniques. Even the soothing paint colors on the walls were deliberately chosen,” she said.

Greer wears many hats. Besides a being a veterinarian, she’s a lawyer, industry leader, dog breeder (AKC Breeder of Merit), mother and grandmother. She received her Bachelor of Science in 1978, her DVM in 1981 from Iowa State University and her JD in 2010 from Marquette Law School.

She is also on the Board of Directors for the Society for Veterinary Medical Ethics, American Veterinary Medical Law Association, and the Society for Theriogenology ,and past board member of the Wisconsin Veterinary Examining Board. Currently she is board chair of the National Animal Interest Alliance. She’s also the author of Canine Reproduction and Neonatology for veterinarians, staff, and breeders. Recently, for pet owners, she wrote, Your Pandemic Puppy—Finding and Raising a Well-Adjusted Dog During COVID-19.

The Greer-Griffiths, practicing veterinarians for 40 years, also own Nature’s Preserve Pet Care in Sun Prairie, and Veterinary Village and International Canine Semen Bank, Wisconsin/Illinois, in Lomira, Wisconsin.

Checkout Veterinary was set up to provide wellness exams and vaccinations (including rabies), microchips, heartworm and other blood tests, microchips and other services. “It is not an emergency animal hospital for sick or injured animals,” explained Greer. “It’s the exact opposite. We developed the clinic to give pet owners convenient, easy access for keeping their pets healthy and up to date on immunizations and health concerns.”

For ease in accessing services, Fairchild added, “We can vaccinate in the car, in the bay or in one of our attached exam rooms. “We also do wellness exams, bloodwork, fecal testing, heartworm testing, microchips, and nail trims.”

Checkout Veterinary is open Friday 11-5. Saturday 9-5 and Sunday 11-5. Fairchild pointed out, “When veterinarian offices are generally closed on Saturday and Sunday, we are open.”

With this model you can also schedule a wellness check-up when it’s convenient for you. For example, if you work during the week, you can drop by over the weekend. Here, you can drop by without an appointment although an appointment is preferred.

Schedule of Events

12:30-1:30: Registration for Pet Show, Meet the Sun Prairie Fire Department team.

1:30-2:30: Kids Best Pet Show. Pet Judges: State Rep. William Penterman & Laura Jennings from the Colonial Club.

2:30-3:30: Old Fashioned Ice Cream Social.

3:30-4:30: Tours of Clinic, Meet ‘Lasko,’ Sun Prairie Police Dog.

2710 Prairie Lakes Dr., Sun Prairie, across from Woodman’s